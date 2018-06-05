Coast RTA modifying routes due to road closures for CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Traffic plans for Carolina Country Music Fest won't only affect Myrtle Beach drivers. If you plan to ride the bus this weekend there's some changes that could affect your usual commute. Beginning Wednesday, Coast RTA will be operating modified routes until traffic patterns return to normal.

"Coast RTA has been working with the Myrtle Beach Police Department in planning the street closures and preparing our passengers as well as our operations team in advance of having what might be closed for the pavilion area for the country music festival,” said Michelle Cantey, Public Information Officer for Coast RTA.

Route 15 North operate on a modified route beginning Thursday using Oak Street to 21st Avenue North inbound and outbound from the Transfer Station. Coast RTA will not service Kings Highway from Mr. Joe White Avenue through 21st Avenue North.

Route 16, which runs daily from Georgetown to Myrtle Beach, will operate on a modified route using 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway beginning Wednesday afternoon. The routes affected will 15 North, 15 South, 16, 16 express and the Entertainment Shuttle.

Due to traffic restrictions, Coast RTA officials say they will not provide service on Kings Highway from 7th Avenue North through 10th Avenue North. The Entertainment Shuttle will also operate on a modified route to avoid closures on the oceanfront.

"Our entertainment shuttle will be rerouted beginning mid-day on Wednesday due to the street closures around Ocean Boulevard and the festival area. It's just a minor reroute, so we will go up Ocean Boulevard to 3rd Avenue South, take a reroute from 7th Avenue North to 21st Avenue North and continue to resume our route from that point,” said Cantey.

You can track Coast RTA buses in real time and read more on any travel advisories on the Coast RTA App. For more information on the route changes due to CCMF click here.

The Carolina Country Music Fest kicks off Thursday, June 7 and ends on Sunday, June 10.

