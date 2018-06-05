Suspect arrested after shooting near Conway motel that injured one man

Police responded to the Econo Lodge near where a man was reportedly shot in the leg on Tuesay. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested following a shooting at the Econo Lodge on Church Street in Conway, confirmed city spokesperson Taylor Newell.

According to a press release, James Howard Parker, 49, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by certain persons.

Police responded to the Econo Lodge on Tuesday after a man was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital following the shooting.

