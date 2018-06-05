Shark Wake Park Open gives amateurs a chance to ride with the pr - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shark Wake Park Open gives amateurs a chance to ride with the pros

By Aaron Ladd, Digital Journalist
Source: Shark Wake Park Source: Shark Wake Park

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The best wakeboarders in the nation will be in Myrtle Beach starting June 14-16 for the inaugural “Shark Wake Park Open Presented by Rockstar Energy.” The free two-day event will be held at the Shark Wake Park at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.

The event is an opportunity for local amateur wakeboarders to ride alongside the professional on the WWA Wake Park World Series Tour. 

“Hosting a competition of this caliber is a testament to all of the incredible support we have received from the local community over the past two years," said Greg Norman Jr., CEO of Shark Wake Park.

Full schedule events:

  • Thursday, June 14: Practice Round, 2pm – close
  • Friday, June 15: Day 1 Competition Qualifying, 1pm – 4pm
  • Saturday, June 16: Day 2 Competition Semis & Finals, 12pm – 3pm; Awards Ceremony, 3pm – 4pm  

For more information on the event click here.

