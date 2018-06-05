Man shot in Timmonsville; police search for suspect

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot and injured in Timmonsville late Monday night, and police are searching for a suspect in a silver sedan.

The shooting happened just before midnight on East Byrd Street in Timmonsville, according to Chief Billy Brown. Police believe the shot man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Police believe the suspect was in a light-colored or silver sedan.

Chief Brown said investigators are still gathering information and evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County dispatch at 843-669-3911 or 911.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.