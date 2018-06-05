Home, vehicles struck by gunfire in Lamar area Monday night

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A home and two vehicles were struck by gunfire late Monday night in the Lamar area of Darlington County, according to officials.

Deputies are investigating the shooting, which happened in the 3900 block of Oates Highway, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents inside the home were not injured, the release states. They were unable to provide a description of a possible suspect.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.