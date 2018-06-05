One person shot at Darlington Co. night club

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A person was shot at least once at the Studio 54 night club in Darlington County early Tuesday morning, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the club located at Timmonsville Highway and W. McIver Road for a fight with gunshots heard, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

One person with at least one gunshot wound was taken from the scene in a personal vehicle before deputies arrived, the release states. The driver stopped at a gas station and met with EMS and deputies.

The condition of the person who was shot is not known, the release continues. No suspect information has been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.