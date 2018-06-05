Deputies crash en route to fatal house fire in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Deputies crash en route to fatal house fire in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a house fire in the Scranton area of Florence County late Monday night, according to officials. Two deputies crashed while en route to the fire.

The fire happened at about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Pancho Lane, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. 

The victim of the fire was identified as 74-year-old Douglas Ard by Coroner von Lutcken. The body will be sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.

Two deputies were involved in a wreck in their patrol car while responding to the fire, confirmed Deputy Chief Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened along North Old Georgetown Road near Scranton. The deputies were checked by paramedics and were fine.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff's Office, von Lutcken said.

