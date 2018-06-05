Several new businesses set to call downtown Conway home

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Several new businesses are set to call downtown Conway home and each of them will be very different in what they're offering. Businesses from a farm-to-table restaurant to a yoga studio are what's in store for downtown Conway's near future.

The Crooked Oak Tavern will be a farm-to-table restaurant in the Black Water Market set to open sometime in July. The restaurant plans to use local, organic food sources to provide healthy options for diners, while also promoting the local economy.



Meantime, Rivertown Yoga by Dotty Klein is also a new business that's on 3rd Avenue. She worked at the local recreation center teaching yoga and decided there was more of an opportunity to offer people downtown.



Director of economic development for the Conway Chamber of Commerce, Devin Parks, said according to their reports, they've noticed people are leaving the city to spend money elsewhere. So, they hope to meet that need and keep the money local in Conway by offering a variety of different businesses downtown. He said this new yoga studio in downtown Conway is a big step moving forward for the area.

“The downtown yoga studio is meeting a very specific need that this area has. A lot of Conway residents are going to Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach even, as far as Murrells Inlet right now for yoga classes. So, it's all about finding out what residents of Conway are spending outside of the city and really trying to focus on meeting those needs,” Parks said.

CEO of Palmetto Harmony, Janel Ralph, is part of South Carolina's Industrial Hemp program. She plans to open shop in the Black Water Market. Products will include of natural remedies that are all legal and non-psychoactive, offering items like CBD oils or hemp patches.



Right now, if you need a type of eye surgery, Conway's only eye-surgery center plans to make its way downtown. Dr. Charles Proctor of Conway Ophthalmology Associates plans to build a new eye surgery center and office building in the future across from his current practice at 15th Avenue and Main Street.



Parks said he looks forward to the responsible growth of downtown Conway.

“I would hope for you know growth, but at the same time responsible growth. There's a reason that you know, we're different than the Myrtle Beach, Surfside, North Myrtle Beach areas and all that good stuff. Cause we are unique, we have something that the other cities in Horry County don't necessarily have to offer. We're one of the older cities in South Carolina as a whole and there's something to be said for that. My hope is to continue the growth, but continue the growth without losing sight of who we are and what makes us unique in the first place,” said Parks.

Parks also mentioned there are plans in the near future for some things that will really change the game for downtown Conway.



