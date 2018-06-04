Person wanted for questioning in Walmart shoplifting case

A person is wanted for questioning in regards to the shoplifting of beverages from the Walmart on South Irby Street on May 25 (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A person is wanted for questioning in regards to the shoplifting of beverages from the Walmart on South Irby Street on May 25, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.