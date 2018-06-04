Two wanted for questioning in Walmart shoplifting incident

Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to the shoplifting of clothing and other merchandise from the Walmart on South Irby Street on May 24 (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people are wanted for questioning in reference to the shoplifting of clothing and other merchandise from the Walmart on South Irby Street on May 24, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

