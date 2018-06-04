Local woman receives letter from President Trump after son dies of opioid overdose

A Longs woman received a letter from President Trump earlier this month after losing her son to an opioid overdose in 2016 (Source: Wendy Dorman)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Longs woman received a letter from President Trump last month after losing her son to an opioid overdose in 2016.

Wendy Dorman’s son, Heath, was just 26-years-old when he died. "He thought he was getting heroin, but it was something else," Dorman said. She found a syringe in Heath’s pocket, and tests later showed it contained fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

“Opioid abuse is a national health emergency. Too many of our fellow Americans have been lost due to the scourge of drug abuse,” the letter says, in part. “I want the next generation of young Americans to know the blessings of a drug-free life.”

