Myrtle Beach named best place to move to in 2018, U.S. News & World Report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach was named the number one destination in the country where people are choosing to move in 2018, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

The ranking was based on net migration data from 2016 through 2018.

“Myrtle Beach may be small, but it’s proving popular among people looking for a new place to live,” U.S. News & World Report says. Like many of the Florida metro areas on the list, this coastal South Carolina spot attracts plenty of retirees looking for warm weather year-round, lending to the metro’s median age of 45.8 years.”

While the area is popular for retirement, the median age listed in the US News & World report is younger than the typical retirement age.

“The median age for folks is younger than I would have expected it was in the mid 40’s. So people are coming here for the weather, activity, for the lower cost of living for the value," said City Spokesman Mark Kruea.

“We’ve found that a lot of the millennial are beginning to gravitate towards the city centers that are offering a lot more for them now then they have in the past," said Laura Crowther.

One of the areas that’s seeing a large growth is the Market Common.

“It’s probably at the 90% range in terms of what we envision for it. But then Grand Dunes, Living Dunes are coming along so there still are thousands of new potential home sites being built right in the city limits of Myrtle Beach," said Kruea.

The report says the median home price in Myrtle Beach is around $137,000 and the annual median salary is $35,000.

