Man charged with murder after shooting in Florence nightclub parking lot

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Monday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Florence nightclub parking lot on May 25, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department. The incident occurred at 155 West Lucas Street, Magic City.

Trumaal Abdul Brown was apprehended in the 700 block of South Dargan Street on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the shooting victim as 29-year-old Brandon Davon Grant.

Brown is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.