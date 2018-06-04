Businesses prepare for Carolina Country Music Festival

Businesses look forward to the sales CCMF will bring to their registers (source: Marissa Tansino).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Businesses and crews are preparing for the four-day country music festival at the former pavilion site expected to bring people from all over to our area.

“We’re thankful to have this right at our front door, which is great for the area,” said owner of the Bowery Victor Shamah, “It’s the kind of music that everybody from all ages will come to enjoy from all over the country.”

Shamah said Memorial Day weekend was comparable to last year for his business, but he expects to do really well for the music festival.

“We’re just hoping for a calm season with a lot of tourists in here this year,” he said. “The chamber’s been advertising and that’s been helping bringing thousands of people to Myrtle Beach and as long as the weather is good we should do pretty good.”

Other businesses didn’t see the numbers they’d hoped for during Memorial Day weekend.

Vitaliy Ivankin, who managers Zula on 9th Avenue North, said sales were down that weekend for them, but they expect Carolina Country Music Fest to be better.

“Big events like that, that’s when we spoke and we usually cover our losses for the earlier season,” said Ivankin.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is expected to release information regarding their operational plan for the music festival Tuesday at 1 p.m.

