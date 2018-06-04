Longs community hoping for change after violent week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – People who live in Longs are hoping for an end to recent violence in the area.

On May 30, someone was shot near Circle Bay Drive in Longs. Police say Lashon Ladson was arrested for attempted murder following that incident.

On June 1, police say Quientin Floyd shot and killed a 59-year-old man on Anna Road.

The most recent incident happened Monday morning when someone shot a man who had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Some people who live in the Longs area say things weren’t like this in the past.

“There’s stuff going on here that just recently started,” Annie Charles said. Charles has lived in Longs for 16 years. She says the area was not violent when she first moved in.

“The violence ain’t used to be like that like you see now,” Anthony Grate said. “It never was like that. I mean, you’d have a fight here and there, but the violence? Now it’s all about grabbing a gun and settling the score. It’s crazy.”

Some people say they’re scared to even open their door when someone knocks on it because they’re worried someone will be there with a gun.

Charles says she hopes people turn to God during violent times.

“I just wish everybody would come together and start praying,” Charles said. “All of us need to come together.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.