Longs community hoping for change after violent week - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Longs community hoping for change after violent week

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
Horry County Police responded to a shooting on McNeil Chapel Road Monday morning. Source: Amy Kawata (WMBF) Horry County Police responded to a shooting on McNeil Chapel Road Monday morning. Source: Amy Kawata (WMBF)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – People who live in Longs are hoping for an end to recent violence in the area.

On May 30, someone was shot near Circle Bay Drive in Longs. Police say Lashon Ladson was arrested for attempted murder following that incident.

On June 1, police say Quientin Floyd shot and killed a 59-year-old man on Anna Road.

The most recent incident happened Monday morning when someone shot a man who had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Some people who live in the Longs area say things weren’t like this in the past.

“There’s stuff going on here that just recently started,” Annie Charles said. Charles has lived in Longs for 16 years. She says the area was not violent when she first moved in.

“The violence ain’t used to be like that like you see now,” Anthony Grate said. “It never was like that. I mean, you’d have a fight here and there, but the violence? Now it’s all about grabbing a gun and settling the score. It’s crazy.”

Some people say they’re scared to even open their door when someone knocks on it because they’re worried someone will be there with a gun.

Charles says she hopes people turn to God during violent times.

“I just wish everybody would come together and start praying,” Charles said. “All of us need to come together.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:51:42 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly