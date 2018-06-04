Lamar man killed in farming accident

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was killed after being hit by a tractor Monday in Lamar, according to Darlington County Coroner JT Hardee.

The accident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. on Hibiscus Road. The victim, identified as 68-year-old Ted Windham, was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Hardee, Windham Farms, one of Darlington County's leading agriculture providers, is owned by the victim's family.

The Darlington County Coroner's Office is investigating.

