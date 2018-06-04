Motorcyclist killed in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night on NC 130 in the Fairmont area, according to Sgt. JL Morton with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred just after 8:40 p.m., Morton says. The motorcyclist was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and struck a car traveling eastbound. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Trevon Stackhouse, Morton confirmed. Stackhouse, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Three occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

