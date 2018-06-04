Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Longs shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week in Longs that left a man injured, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.

Lashon Ladson, 32, is charged with attempted murder.

Police responded to the area of West Bear Grass Road and Tom Dorman Road around 11:15 p.m on May 30, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. Upon arrival on scene, officers learned the victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment. A family member of the injured man said the victim and another man got into an altercation at a home on Hemingway Road before leaving the residence, the report says.

Police say a car with a shattered back window was found in a ditch on West Bear Grass Road; the victim was found in the woods, the report confirms.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time. Ladson is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

