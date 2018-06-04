Precautionary lock down at daycares lifted after weapon discharged on north end of Myrtle Beach

A crashed was seen at the scene of the discharged weapon. (Source: Marissa Tansino)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A precautionary lock down at daycares in the area of Blynn Drive, near 62nd Avenue North off Highway 17 Bypass, has been lifted after a weapon was reportedly discharged Monday, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Officers were on scene in the area of Blynn Drive, which is located on the city's north end between 62nd Avenue North and 65th Avenue North. Officers are investigating to determine what caused the discharge of a weapon, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

No one was injured as a result of this incident, Crosby said.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a traffic collision occurred during the incident. A suspect detained by officers and has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Officers are determining his involvement, if any, with the discharge of the weapon.

Police are searching for a second suspect. He is described by police as a bald black male last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans with no shoes. Anyone who has seen someone in the area matching that description is asked to call MBPD 843-918-1382.

