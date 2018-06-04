Precautionary lock down at daycares lifted after weapon discharg - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Precautionary lock down at daycares lifted after weapon discharged on north end of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A precautionary lock down at daycares in the area of Blynn Drive, near 62nd Avenue North off Highway 17 Bypass, has been lifted after a weapon was reportedly discharged Monday, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Officers were on scene in the area of Blynn Drive, which is located on the city's north end between 62nd Avenue North and 65th Avenue North. Officers are investigating to determine what caused the discharge of a weapon, according to Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

No one was injured as a result of this incident, Crosby said. 

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a traffic collision occurred during the incident. A suspect detained by officers and has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.  Officers are determining his involvement, if any, with the discharge of the weapon. 

Police are searching for a second suspect. He is described by police as a bald black male last seen wearing a tan shirt and blue jeans with no shoes. Anyone who has seen someone in the area matching that description is asked to call MBPD 843-918-1382.

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

