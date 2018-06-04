Child struck by vehicle in Myrtle Beach State Park Sunday

Google Street View image of the entrance to Myrtle Beach State Park. (Source: Google Maps)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A child was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon at Myrtle Beach State Park, confirmed a spokesperson for the park confirmed.

The child was struck on a main road in the park near a picnic area, according to Dawn Dawson-House, spokesperson for the South Carolina Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Officials believe the child suffered a broken leg.

EMS and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

WMBF News has reached out to the SCHP for more details.

