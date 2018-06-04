Hartsville Police looking hit-and-run driver who struck cyclist

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville Police are looking for the driver of a truck that struck a cyclist Monday morning, then drove off.

The cyclist was struck at about 8:30 a.m. Monday at 5th Street and Hartsville Crossing Boulevard, near the entrance to the Walmart, according to Lt. Mark Blair.

A witness reported that the truck was a white, older model pickup truck with black fender flairs and the tailgate down, Lt. Blair said. The witness said it was a smaller truck in the style of a Ford Ranger, but it was not a Ford Ranger.

The cyclist possibly had broken bones, and was taken to the hospital, Blair said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hartsville Police at 843-383-3011.

