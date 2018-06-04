Police search for suspect after Longs shooting

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person was injured in a shooting Monday morning in Longs, according to a tweet by the Horry County Police Department. The shooting occured around 1:12 a.m. along 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road.

According to an incident report, responding officers found the victim on the ground in the backyard. Neighbors were standing over him trying to stop the bleeding and keep him calm, the report says. Police say shell casings were found in the roadway.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a complete recovery. There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843- 915-TIPS.

