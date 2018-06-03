FIRST ALERT: Temperatures heating up as CCMF kicks off Thursday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low rain chances are a good thing, as Luke Bryan, along with Toby Keith, Zac Brown Band, and many others take to the stage this weekend for the Carolina Country Music Festival. 

After some relief from the humidity the first half of the week, by the time the Thursday night kick off concert begins for CCMF, expect the mugginess to be back. Rain chances remain small for Thursday evening, with temperatures staying in the low 80s. 

As far as rain goes, the weekend will NOT be a washout. By Friday, the latest trends suggest most of the shower activity is offshore. Friday's rain chances are near 0%. Saturday will be mostly dry as well, with a stray sea breeze shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Sunday stands the best chance of a shower, with about a 30% chance. 

Despite Zac Brown Band playing Sunday night, there's no such thing as "Colder Weather" this weekend. High temperatures continue to heat up, reaching the middle 80s Friday and nearing 90 for both Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will also be a factor, especially Saturday and Sunday, so be prepared with plenty of sunscreen and water.

This will continue to be a forecast we fine tune over the coming days. Check out the WMBF First Alert Weather App to follow along the forecast before you sing along to all those country songs. 

