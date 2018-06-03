One injured after truck crashes into Conway are home

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a Conway area home Saturday night.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened shortly before 9:30 p.m., in the 6200 block of Dongola Hwy.

One person inside the truck was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The home was believed to be unoccupied and no injuries were reported from inside, according to the HCFR.

@hcfirerescue FINAL UPDATE to Pick-Up Truck into house at 6254 DONGOLA HWY. HCFR treating 1 patient from vehicle with non life-threatening injuries. No reports of injuries to home occupants; believe to be unoccupied. County Code Enforcement requested. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) June 3, 2018

