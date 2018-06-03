'If she's going, then I'm going too': 14-year-old boy rescues 96 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

'If she's going, then I'm going too': 14-year-old boy rescues 96-year-old aunt from SC house fire

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
James Brown, 14, is being credited with rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a Garden City house fire. (Source: WMBF News) James Brown, 14, is being credited with rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a Garden City house fire. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.

James Brown said he and friend came to the aid of Pauline Caverly on the same day she turned 96.

The fire heavily damaged the woman’s Stanley Drive home.

“She told me I probably wasn’t going to be able to do anything and that I wouldn’t be able to get her over,” Brown said Sunday. “I told her I’m the only one that can do anything right now, so that’s all that matters (and) we have to go. I was thinking in my mind if she’s going, then I’m going too.”

James Brown has lived next-door to his Aunt Pauline for several years, he recalls hearing his grandmother screaming late Friday night.

When he came outside that’s when he saw the flames.

"I still ran in and tried to open the door but I could not see her or anything," said Brown.

He found his Aunt in the back of the house nearly eight feet from the ground in the back stairwell, then did what he felt he had to do, rush into the burning house.

"I didn’t really think about it to be honest, it’s just I saw her knew where she need to be and it’s not in there," said Brown.

Unfortunately almost everything inside house was destroyed.

"It’s very heartbreaking to come outside and just look at it, to know what it used to be," said Brown

The family is thankful no one got hurt, James escaping with minor scratches and burns, said despite the difficult situation they will find a way to get through it.

James said his bravery comes from his family’s military background and hopes to one day be a Navy Seal.

After some time in the hospital, Caverly is out and now staying with family in Surfside Beach.

As for the cause of the fire, that information has not been released.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:47:01 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly