'If she's going, then I'm going too': 14-year-old boy rescues 96-year-old aunt from SC house fire

James Brown, 14, is being credited with rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a Garden City house fire. (Source: WMBF News)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old boy is being called a hero after rescuing his 96-year-old great-great-great aunt from a house fire early Saturday morning in the Garden City area.

James Brown said he and friend came to the aid of Pauline Caverly on the same day she turned 96.

The fire heavily damaged the woman’s Stanley Drive home.

“She told me I probably wasn’t going to be able to do anything and that I wouldn’t be able to get her over,” Brown said Sunday. “I told her I’m the only one that can do anything right now, so that’s all that matters (and) we have to go. I was thinking in my mind if she’s going, then I’m going too.”

James Brown has lived next-door to his Aunt Pauline for several years, he recalls hearing his grandmother screaming late Friday night.

When he came outside that’s when he saw the flames.

"I still ran in and tried to open the door but I could not see her or anything," said Brown.

He found his Aunt in the back of the house nearly eight feet from the ground in the back stairwell, then did what he felt he had to do, rush into the burning house.

"I didn’t really think about it to be honest, it’s just I saw her knew where she need to be and it’s not in there," said Brown.

Unfortunately almost everything inside house was destroyed.

"It’s very heartbreaking to come outside and just look at it, to know what it used to be," said Brown

The family is thankful no one got hurt, James escaping with minor scratches and burns, said despite the difficult situation they will find a way to get through it.

James said his bravery comes from his family’s military background and hopes to one day be a Navy Seal.

After some time in the hospital, Caverly is out and now staying with family in Surfside Beach.

As for the cause of the fire, that information has not been released.

