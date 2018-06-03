VIDEO: Man comes to shark's aid after it's caught in SC

A man drags a shark back into the water after it's caught in Garden City. (Source: Taylor McSwain)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Some fishermen caught a shark in the Murrells Inlet/Garden City area late Friday night and one person came to the sea creature’s aid to get it back into the water.

Taylor McSwain got video of the nighttime encounter, which she said was taken at the Yucca Avenue beach access, which is near the Garden City Pier. The shark is seen thrashing about after it came ashore.

McSwain, who said she is a former Garden City resident now living in Florida, was in town visiting when she captured the moment that was later posted to Facebook.

She added the catch was a blacktip shark.

A second clip shows a man grab the shark by its tail and drag it back into the safety of the water. A woman is heard on the video saying, “That’s awesome.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.