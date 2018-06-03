Myrtle Beach man dies following moped crash in Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The driver of a moped died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in the Socastee area late Saturday night.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the victim was traveling north on S.C. 707 at 10:36 p.m. Saturday when the moped collided with a southbound 2006 Honda SUV.

The crash happened on S.C. 707 near the intersection of Brandymill Boulevard, Southern said. The moped driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died of injuries, he added. The victim was reportedly not wearing a helmet or reflective equipment.

According to Southern, the driver of the SUV was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Three passengers were also not injured and all were wearing seatbelts.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 30-year-old Justin Hare, of Myrtle Beach.

SCHP troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

