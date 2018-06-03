Myrtle Beach man dies following moped crash in Socastee area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man dies following moped crash in Socastee area

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The driver of a moped died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in the Socastee area late Saturday night.

According to information from South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, the victim was traveling north on S.C. 707 at 10:36 p.m. Saturday when the moped collided with a southbound 2006 Honda SUV.

The crash happened on S.C. 707 near the intersection of Brandymill Boulevard, Southern said. The moped driver was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center and later died of injuries, he added. The victim was reportedly not wearing a helmet or reflective equipment.

According to Southern, the driver of the SUV was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. Three passengers were also not injured and all were wearing seatbelts.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 30-year-old Justin Hare, of Myrtle Beach.

SCHP troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We'll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

  2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

  South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

