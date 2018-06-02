Myrtle Beach Corvette Club raises money for local charities

Over 200 Corvettes came out for the 23rd annual event. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For nearly 25 years, the Myrtle Beach Corvette Club has been hosting one of South Carolina’s largest Corvette shows, attracting hundreds from across the country.

Nothing is more fun than getting behind the wheel of the true American sports car, but this Corvette show isn’t about horse power and looks; it’s about raising money for local charities.

“It’s America’s sports car; it’s the only sports car made in America today,” said Gerry Gismoni, president of the Myrtle Beach Corvette Club.

Since 1995, the Myrtle Beach Corvette Club has welcomed classic and modern Corvettes to the Grand Strand while also raising thousands for local charities.

“It’s just a really good feeling and makes you bubble up inside,” said Linda Meaders.

In previous years, the club has raised over $20,000 for the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, as well as All 4 Paws animal rescue.

While the money raised goes toward charity, there is still a competition for the best-looking Corvette and the judges take notice.

“A lot of them are coming down to get judged and hoping for a trophy,” said David Sandifer.

Just like the cars, each owner has their own unique story.

Charles Carland had his 1969 Stingray for 30 years, but due to health reasons had to put it up for sale at this year’s show.

“I’m sad to see it go. The guy is not only getting the car, he’s getting the history as well as the trophies that go with it. So I expect to see you back here next year (at) the next show,” said Carland.

The next Myrtle Beach Corvette show will be June 1, 2019 at Broadway at the Beach.

Those who are interested in joining the Myrtle Beach Corvette Club should click here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.