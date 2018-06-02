Police arrest man accused of breaking into vehicle, larceny

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday after an alleged vehicle break-in and larceny within the city limits of Bennettsville on Tuesday, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.

The suspect, Demarkest Anderson, is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

