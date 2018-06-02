Police arrest man accused of breaking into vehicle, larceny - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police arrest man accused of breaking into vehicle, larceny

Demarkest Anderson (Source: Bennettsville Police) Demarkest Anderson (Source: Bennettsville Police)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Thursday after an alleged vehicle break-in and larceny within the city limits of Bennettsville on Tuesday, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.

The suspect, Demarkest Anderson, is currently being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

