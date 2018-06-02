Police: Mother arrested after 1-year-old girl fails to receive medical treatment after dog bite

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Loris woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly denied her 1-year-old daughter medical treatment following a dog bite last week.

32-year-old Cynthia Aguilar is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to Horry County Police, officers responded to Olga Lane after a Department of Social Services employee informed police the infant had been bitten on May 25 and had not received proper medical care. Aguilar told officers the child had not been bitten, but had sustained injuries after falling on a cement block at another family member's home two days earlier. The suspect said she had not taken the child to a hospital and the one-year-old was assessed by a relative who is a nurse, the report says.

Police say the child did have swelling and a bandage on her face.

As of Saturday, online records show Aguilar is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

