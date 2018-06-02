59-year-old man shot, killed in Longs; suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man is facing charges after a 59-year-old was shot and killed Friday night in the Freemont section of Longs, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.

Detectives responded to the shooting incident on Anna Drive at about 9:30 p.m., the release says. According to Horry County Coroner Michelle McSpadden, the victim has been identified as Dennis Bellamy, of Longs.

Police have charged Quientin Floyd, 27, with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carry and felon in possession of a firearm.

Floyd is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

