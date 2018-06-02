Florence area animal hospital providing free spay and neuter services

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Lucky Dog Animal Rescue and Sandy Memorial Animal Hospital will provide free vet services to 40 cats and dogs in Florence County Saturday.

“Spaying and neutering your pets not only combats the overpopulation problem, it is also in the best interests of your pet,” said Dr. Nicki Taylor of Sandy Memorial Animal Hospital. “Lucky Dog’s investment in the Florence community is incredibly impactful. Days like this are great days for us.”

Lucky Dog targeted Florence County specifically as an area that has struggled with pet overpopulation. In 2017, roughly 628 animals were adopted from the Florence Area Humane Society, according to their website.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, based in the Washington, D.C. area, transports animals out of shelters and into either foster or permanent homes.

