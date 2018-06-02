10-year-old superfan shares special bond with CCU baseball team

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - It’s a big weekend for Coastal Carolina University as they play host to the college baseball regionals, giving CCU the chance to play in front of their home crowd.

Fans packed Springs Brooks Stadium Friday night, including one 10-year-old fan who had very special bond with this team.

Aiden Carter and his family are huge CCU baseball fans, and of course, they were in the stands cheering on all their favorite players as CCU dominated LIU Brooklyn, 16-1.

Even if you’ve never seen Aiden at a game, odds are you've probably heard him cheering on his favorite players.

The family is at each CCU home game right along the third-base line.

Aiden Carter and his little sisters Sydney doing what they do best, cheering on the Chants and Aiden’s favorite player, Seth Lancaster.

“Aiden’s first year here he was more interested in learning the players names, he wanted to know the players just as much as he wanted to know the Coastal game,” said Jon Carter, Aiden’s father.

And those players took notice, specifically Seth Lancaster.

“It’s kind of our tradition play catch before every game,” said Lancaster.

Aiden’s mother said they have always referred to the players as their children and appreciates the way each player treats her kids.

But it’s not just Aiden cheering, his seven-year-old sister Sydney cheers right beside him.

“His commitment and passion for Coastal baseball and those players that we have it’s unbelievable, I wish we had 400 more fans like him,” said CCU Baseball Head Coach, Gary Gilmore.

As for Aiden, it’s not about fame or recognition, he comes to these games for two reasons.

“Getting to see them play and watch them win,” said Aiden.

The Carter family hopes to see CCU punch their ticket to Omaha and contend for another College World Series title.

