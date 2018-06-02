FIRST ALERT WEEKEND FORECAST: Staying summer-like, with heat index approaching 100

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather prevails through the weekend.

Temperatures along the Grand Strand approach 90 both today and Sunday. Inland areas will climb well into the middle 90s! When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will approach 100° each afternoon.

While the rain chances are lower, it's not a rain-free weekend. Do expect at least a couple afternoon storms around through Sunday. Many areas will likely remain dry this weekend.

We usher in a brief drop in the heat and humidity early next week. This means some areas dropping into the 60s for morning lows through Wednesday.

An early look at next weekend's forecast for Carolina Country Music Festival is trending mostly dry with temperatures trending back up into the upper 80s.

