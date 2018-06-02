FIRST ALERT WEEKEND FORECAST: Heat and humidity remain high; spo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT WEEKEND FORECAST: Heat and humidity remain high; spotty rain chances Sunday afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid weather prevails through the day on Sunday. Isolated storms are possible this afternoon but most of the area will remain dry.

Temperatures along the Grand Strand approach 90 again today. Inland areas will climb well into the middle 90s! When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will approach 95° this afternoon. A spotty shower or storm is possible as well.

Tonight we could see a chance for an isolated storm after 9PM in the Pee Dee and after midnight in the Grand Strand. Severe weather isn't expected with any of these storms. 

A brief drop in the heat and humidity arrives on Monday. This means some areas dropping into the 60s for morning lows through Wednesday.

An early look at next weekend's forecast for Carolina Country Music Festival is trending mostly dry with temperatures trending back up into the upper 80s.

Stay up to date with the latest forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather App.

