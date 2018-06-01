Parachute team lights up the Grand Strand sky

Some across the Grand Strand mistook a parachute team for meteors on Friday night. (Source: Daniel Chestnut)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand has still not had an encounter with extraterrestrial life (at least not that we know of)!

Those lights in the sky Friday night weren’t a UFO or an asteroid – it was another brilliant demonstration by the Army Golden Knights parachute team, which took place at 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Fun Festival at Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach.

The Sun Fun Festival confirmed that the night jump was the source of the light show – not a meteor shower. It's the third year in a row the Golden Knights have done this nighttime Myrtle Beach jump.

