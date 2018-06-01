'Why did he have to kill my family?:' Family of Timmonsville shooting victims comes face-to-face with accused killer

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The family of the three victims killed in Thursday’s deadly shooting in Timmonsville is speaking out for the first time.

On Friday, the family came face-to-face with Antwain Adams, the man accused of the shooting, during his bond hearing.

The magistrate judge did not set a bond for Adams. Instead, he will make another court appearance in front of a circuit judge in August.

Eleven family members of Chereese Jackson, the mother killed in the shooting, along with two of her daughters, identified Friday afternoon as Breyanna and Nykerria Jackson, showed up to the Florence County Detention Center for the bond hearing.

During the hearing, the judge read Adams his charges. He faces three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

"It could have been animosity or hate or almost anything, but because I love the Lord and I want to see Jesus when I leave this world, I know my family's in a better place,” Priscilla LaViscount, the victims’ mother and grandmother, said.

Authorities say Thursday morning, Adams walked into Jackson’s home without permission, with a firearm and with intentions to kill the family.

Only two family members survived - Jackson's husband and her 8-year-old daughter. LaViscount said her son-in-law was shot three times and is in stable condition at a local hospital.

As for her granddaughter, LaViscount said she had to be air lifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She didn’t comment on how many times the girl was shot, but Jackson’s mother said doctors informed her that her granddaughter is doing fine.

During the hearing LaViscount calmly stated how thankful she is that her son-in-law and granddaughter are still alive today, but she admits the incident has left her with one burning question.

"I just want to know why, because he had a chance,” LaViscount said. “He left and came back to the house. Just why did he have to kill my family?"

LaViscount remembered her 14- and 12-year-old granddaughters, the youngest ones killed in the shooting,

"Breyanna is very outgoing. She loved to sing and dance,” LaViscount said. “The oldest one, Nykerria, she was more quiet and meek."

As for her daughter, LaViscount said they had their ups and downs, but Jackson was her first born. She would have been 40 on Aug. 10.

"She was outgoing as well. She had a sweet spirit,” LaViscount said. “Like I said, we had our ups and downs, but through it all we're a loving family.”

While LaViscount said she forgives Adams for what he did, she believes the consequences for what he’s accused of doing will be just.

"Sometimes we don't think before we do something, but if he was there earlier, left and came back, he had a chance to think. So I feel deep within my heart that he knew what he was doing," LaViscount said.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.