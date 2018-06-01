Horry County PD looking for missing man

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Fifty-one-year-old Ronald Garver Hill is the missing man, according to the department's Facebook post. The post describes him as 5' 6" and roughly 220 pounds.

Hill is possibly driving a silver extended cab 2004 Toyota Tacoma with South Carolina plates 1964JD.

If you know his whereabouts, call police at 843-248-1520.

