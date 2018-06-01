Demolition of Little Beaver Bar upsets neighboring business, land owner

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night on Anna Drive in the Freemont section of Longs, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night on Anna Drive in the Freemont section of Longs, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
It’s a big weekend for Coastal Carolina University as they play host to the college baseball regionals, giving CCU the chance to play in front of their home crowd.More >>
It’s a big weekend for Coastal Carolina University as they play host to the college baseball regionals, giving CCU the chance to play in front of their home crowd.More >>
A man was arrested Thursday after an alleged vehicle break-in and larceny within the city limits of Bennettsville on Tuesday, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
A man was arrested Thursday after an alleged vehicle break-in and larceny within the city limits of Bennettsville on Tuesday, according to an online posting from the Bennettsville Police Department.More >>
A Horry County woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly denied her 1-year-old daughter medical treatment following a dog bite last week.More >>
A Horry County woman was arrested Thursday after she reportedly denied her 1-year-old daughter medical treatment following a dog bite last week.More >>
Hot and humid weather prevails through the weekend. Temperatures along the Grand Strand approach 90 both today and Sunday. Inland areas will climb well into the middle 90s! When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will approach 100° each afternoon. While the rain chances are lower, it's not a rain-free weekend.More >>
Hot and humid weather prevails through the weekend. Temperatures along the Grand Strand approach 90 both today and Sunday. Inland areas will climb well into the middle 90s! When you factor in the humidity, the heat index will approach 100° each afternoon. While the rain chances are lower, it's not a rain-free weekend.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is under fire after a volunteer took her concerns to social media.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
“The government harassed my father, stole my family’s money and is now apparently hoping we’ll just forget about it,” the family's son said.More >>
Alexander Hoff who was convicted of burning down a bridge in Iowa, received a suspended sentence Friday. The two other teens involved negotiated plea deals that also kept them out of prison.More >>
Alexander Hoff who was convicted of burning down a bridge in Iowa, received a suspended sentence Friday. The two other teens involved negotiated plea deals that also kept them out of prison.More >>