Conway PD: Man wanted for restraining order violation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Conway Police are looking for a man they say violated a restraining order.

Twenty-six-year-old Pierce Quinton Spain is wanted for violation of a restraining order stemming from an incident on May 25, 2018, according to a news release.

If you have any information on the location of Spain, you’re asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

