Four candidates vying for Horry County School Board chairman

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Four people are now in the running for the Horry County School Board chair position.

According to information from SC Votes.org, four of the three candidates are Republicans - Patricia Milley, Janice Morreale and Ken Richardson.

The fourth, and lone Democrat, is Heather Johnson.

Sandy Martin, director of the Horry County Board of Elections, said the GOP primary is set for July 17. The general election is Nov 6.

The four candidates are seeking the fill the position vacated by former chairman Joe Defeo following his death last month.

