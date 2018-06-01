Darlington Raceway hosting free NASCAR tune-up event for fans - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington Raceway hosting free NASCAR tune-up event for fans

By Aaron Ladd, Digital Journalist
DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Darlington Raceway is letting fans get up close and personal with some of NASCAR’s biggest stars ahead of the Bojangles' Southern 500 this Labor Day weekend. The famed track will open free to the public for a tire test session on June 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The free event will feature drivers Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez, according to a release. Darlington Raceway, nicknamed the “Track Too Tough to Tame."

“This is a great opportunity for fans to watch some of the top Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers get track time at Darlington Raceway before the Bojangles’ Southern 500,” track President Kerry Tharp said.

For more information on the event and a full NASCAR schedule of events for Labor Day Weekend click here.

Darlington Raceway will open one section of the Colvin Grandstands, on the backstretch of the track, for fans to watch the test throughout the day. Fans need to use the Gate 3 entrance to the track off of Highway 151.

