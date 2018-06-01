Crews respond to fire on 9th floor of Myrtle Beach hotel

Crews used a ladder at the scene of the fire at the Monterey Bay. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Fire rescue crews responded to a fire on the ninth floor of the Monterey Bay Suites.

Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer confirmed the fire at the hotel, located near 68th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Gwyer said the ninth floor was evacuated, and Ocean Blvd. was closed between 67th and 69th Avenues North.

Gwyer confirmed there were no injuries.

