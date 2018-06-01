DHEC lifts last four swimming advisories along Grand Strand for high bacteria levels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control has lifted swimming advisories for three sections of beach in Surfside Beach and one section in North Myrtle Beach.

Earlier on Friday, DHEC issued a swim advisory at the four sections due to high bacteria levels. Those impacted areas were:

16th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

11th Avenue North in Surfside Beach

3rd Avenue South in Surfside Beach

6th Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach

A number of advisories had been announced this week throughout Horry County. As of 4 p.m. Friday, all have been lifted.

