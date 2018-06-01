Myrtle Beach Fire Department selects new chief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 25-year veteran of Myrtle Beach Fire has been selected as the new chief of the department.

Deputy Chief Tom Gwyer will succeed Chief Alvin Payne next month.

Gwyer began as a volunteer at 16, then was hired full-time by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department in April 1993, an online posting from the city of Myrtle Beach says.

"Chief Gwyer is the logical choice to lead the next generation at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department," said City Manager John Pedersen. "Tom is committed to the fire service and to the department's staff. His career speaks for itself, and I am delighted to announce his promotion to fire chief, effective July 4."

