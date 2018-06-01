Two wanted for strong armed robbery of Kangaroo convenience store

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two strong armed robbery suspects (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two strong armed robbery suspects.

According to an online posting from the department, the robbery occurred on May 26 at the Kangaroo at 3656 Highway 701 South in Conway.

This is all the information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call police at 843-915-TIPS.

