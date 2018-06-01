FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid and mostly sunny day on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Finally, we are putting an end to the super soggy forecast. Today will be mostly sunny, hot, humid and mostly rain-free. Rain chances this afternoon are only 20 percent.

Despite drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, it will still be humid at ground level leading to a very summer-like feel. Friday afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. When combined with the high humidity, the heat index will reach into the upper 90s to near 100.

More of the same is on tap for Saturday with plenty of heat and humidity and just a slight chance of a storm or two.

The heat eases just a bit on Sunday with another storm or two likely.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.