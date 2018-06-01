Coastal Adaptive Sports making a difference

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The notion of basketball not being for the physically challenged no longer exists.

"No glory story here," says Jesse Lind, who speeds by in a wheelchair. "I got in a car accident. I broke my back in 3 places."

Lind's accident happened in 1999. He says he moved to South Carolina for Coastal Adaptive - a program dedicated to creating sports opportunities for people who have mobility issues.

"In Western New York, a lot of the stuff wasn't available to me in close proximity," he says. "That's something I've always really wanted to do. I'm not getting any younger so I felt like I had to do it."

Mike Fink is with Coastal Adaptive Sports. He too suffers from a disability, and with the program, he spreads awareness that you don't have to be alone as you suffer from a disability.

"Anytime I see somebody out in public who has a disability, I have no problem approaching them and telling them about this," Fink said. "Most of the time, they don't even know the program even existed."

With a league launching soon, they still need sponsors, but they urge you to come out and compete - disability or not.

"I lost a lot of years of my prime not playing adaptive sports," Lind says. "It wasn't available. A lot of times, you don't know what's available. But try it, step out of your comfort zone and give it a try. I think you'd be happy you did."

You don't have to have a disability to join the league. They hold open practices at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center every Wednesday night at 6:30. The league provides 8 wheelchairs with no charge.

