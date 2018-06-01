Coastal Adaptive Sports making a difference - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coastal Adaptive Sports making a difference

By Max McGee, Video Journalist
Connect
Source: WMBF News Source: WMBF News

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The notion of basketball not being for the physically challenged no longer exists.

"No glory story here," says Jesse Lind, who speeds by in a wheelchair. "I got in a car accident. I broke my back in 3 places."

Lind's accident happened in 1999. He says he moved to South Carolina for Coastal Adaptive - a program dedicated to creating sports opportunities for people who have mobility issues.

"In Western New York, a lot of the stuff wasn't available to me in close proximity," he says. "That's something I've always really wanted to do. I'm not getting any younger so I felt like I had to do it."

Mike Fink is with Coastal Adaptive Sports. He too suffers from a disability, and with the program, he spreads awareness that you don't have to be alone as you suffer from a disability. 

"Anytime I see somebody out in public who has a disability, I have no problem approaching them and telling them about this," Fink said. "Most of the time, they don't even know the program even existed."

With a league launching soon, they still need sponsors, but they urge you to come out and compete - disability or not.

"I lost a lot of years of my prime not playing adaptive sports," Lind says. "It wasn't available. A lot of times, you don't know what's available. But try it, step out of your comfort zone and give it a try. I think you'd be happy you did."

You don't have to have a disability to join the league. They hold open practices at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic & Fitness Center every Wednesday night at 6:30. The league provides 8 wheelchairs with no charge. 

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:47:01 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly