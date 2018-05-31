Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce hosts open house to bring p - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce hosts open house to bring people downtown

By Patrick Lloyd, Reporter
Connect
Downtown Florence has seen a lot of growth over the last few years. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF) Downtown Florence has seen a lot of growth over the last few years. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Thursday night, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house in an attempt to bring people to the area.

The open house consisted of several businesses staying open to allow customers to visit and get a piece of paper the Chamber called a “passport” checked. If shoppers got all 11 checks on their passport, they received a chance to win $250.

This event comes at a time where downtown Florence is getting revitalized.

A revitalization for downtown Florence began about five or six years ago, but now the revitalization is starting to take shape.

Kate Walker is a business owner in downtown Florence. She owns Mainstream Boutique. She says the beginning of the revitalization was a little uncertain.

“In the beginning, there were some concerns and questions about the success of the revitalization, whether it would happen, how would it look, who would it affect,” Walker said.

But now, the future of downtown Florence looks bright, according to business owners and city leaders.

Bob Sager with the Florence Downtown Development Corporation says several properties are still available for lease, which means there is still plenty of room for more growth.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Pockets of heavy rain, lightning likely Tuesday

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:47:01 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

    We are waking up to leftover showers and some low fog this morning. We’ll get some breaks from the rain in the morning and then another round of showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be likely.

    More >>

  • 2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    2018 SC Voters election guide: Ballot questions, polling places, and more on the June 12 primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-06-12 10:33:05 GMT
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)
    (Source: WIS)(Source: WIS)

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

    There will be primary elections held in South Carolina on June 12.  If you're like most people, you're asking yourself this: who's running? Where do I vote? What will be on the ballots? Here's a running list of everything you need to know before heading to the polls.

    More >>

  • South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    South Carolina primary elections: what to know before hitting the polls

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 7:10 AM EDT2018-06-12 11:10:08 GMT
    Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)Horry County election officials prepare ahead of the South Carolina primary. (Source: WMBF News)

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>

    HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - We are just one day out from the South Carolina Primary election. While candidates across both parties are making a final push to get your vote, there are a few things to keep in mind before you head to the polls that could help make your voting experience go smoothly.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly