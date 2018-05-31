Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce hosts open house to bring people downtown

Downtown Florence has seen a lot of growth over the last few years. Source: Patrick Lloyd (WMBF)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Thursday night, the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house in an attempt to bring people to the area.

The open house consisted of several businesses staying open to allow customers to visit and get a piece of paper the Chamber called a “passport” checked. If shoppers got all 11 checks on their passport, they received a chance to win $250.

This event comes at a time where downtown Florence is getting revitalized.

A revitalization for downtown Florence began about five or six years ago, but now the revitalization is starting to take shape.

Kate Walker is a business owner in downtown Florence. She owns Mainstream Boutique. She says the beginning of the revitalization was a little uncertain.

“In the beginning, there were some concerns and questions about the success of the revitalization, whether it would happen, how would it look, who would it affect,” Walker said.

But now, the future of downtown Florence looks bright, according to business owners and city leaders.

Bob Sager with the Florence Downtown Development Corporation says several properties are still available for lease, which means there is still plenty of room for more growth.

