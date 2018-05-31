Police looking for suspect in Cedar Branch Road shooting in Loris

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a Loris shooting earlier this week.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, Tremayne Tyrone Green is wanted for attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The warrants stem from a May 29 shooting on Cedar Branch Road. Green should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tremayne Tyrone Green is WANTED for the May 29th shooting on Cedar Branch Road in Loris. He is WANTED for Attempted Murder and Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature (DVHAN).



Green should be Considered Armed & Danherous. pic.twitter.com/PmkbJmgR7r — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) May 31, 2018

